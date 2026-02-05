President launches TrumpRx.gov website offering Americans discounted prescription drug prices: ‘Historic’

President Donald Trump unveiled TrumpRx.gov, a new government-backed website aimed at giving Americans access to discounted prescription drugs.

Speaking at the website launch Thursday evening at the White House, Trump argued that Americans have long paid far more for prescription drugs than consumers in other countries and called the price differences unprecedented.

"Americans have long been paying the highest drug prices anywhere in the world, while other countries often paid pennies on the dollar for the exact same drugs," Trump said. "We were essentially subsidizing the entire world by hundreds of billions of dollars every year."

He added that despite accounting for a small share of the global population, Americans bear a disproportionate share of drug costs.

"The United States is just 4% of the world’s population and consumes only 13% of all prescription drugs," he said before confirming new agreements would change that dynamic.

"Under the agreements my administration has negotiated, the United States will pay the lowest price paid by any other country," he said. "We’re taking the lowest price anywhere in the world. That’s the price you’re going to be paying," Trump added.

"They’re going way down for the United States — by differences of as much as 300, 400, 500, even 600%" Trump said. "In some cases, even more."

Trump announced the website at a White House event alongside Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder advising the administration on digital design and user experience.

The initiative follows agreements between the Trump administration and 16 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies under so-called "most-favored-nation" pricing deals.

"All of these discounts and more will be available directly to consumers starting today at TrumpRx.gov," Trump said, adding that 16 of the 17 largest pharmaceutical companies have signed on, with the remaining company expected to join.

In exchange for exemptions from U.S. tariffs, participating drugmakers agreed to lower prices for the federal Medicaid program and extend those reduced prices to cash-paying consumers through TrumpRx.

Among the participating companies are Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which agreed to cut prices on popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The administration said the agreements are expected to reduce monthly costs for Americans to an average range of $149 to $350.

The administration highlighted price reductions across a range of medications, including inhalers, HIV treatments, diabetes drugs and IVF medications.

Trump cited reductions in weight-loss drugs and inhalers, as well as fertility treatments.

"Novo Nordisk will be slashing the price of Wegovy from more than $1,300 to $199," Trump said. "AstraZeneca is slashing the price of a common inhaler from $458 to $51."

"We’re also delivering historic discounts for couples struggling with infertility," he added, saying manufacturers would dramatically cut the cost of commonly used IVF drugs, including Gonal-F.

The TrumpRx.gov displays discounted prescription drugs, showing users the percentage savings off the original price and generating a coupon for each medication.

Consumers can print the coupon or save it to a mobile wallet and present it at participating pharmacies to receive the discount at checkout. For specialty drugs, the site directs users to mail-order pharmacies that can deliver medications directly to their homes.

According to administration officials, purchases made through the website will generally not count toward insurance deductibles.