John Deere recalls 147,900 tractors over risk of brake loss

Farm equipment company John Deere is recalling about 147,900 compact utility tractors in the U.S. due to the risk they could lose braking and crash.

The recalled John Deere 1023E, 1025R and 2025R compact utility tractors could pose a "crash hazard" to users if their front bell crank in the brake linkage experiences a failure, according to a recall alert published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In the alert, it instructed affected customers not to operate their tractors until they obtain a free repair from an authorized John Deere dealer.

More than 2,000 John Deere agricultural and construction and forestry equipment dealerships exist across the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

JOHN DEERE CEO PUTS 80-ACRE HORSE FARM UP FOR SALE

"If the consumer is not able to transport the tractor to a dealer’s location, then the dealer will make arrangements to repair the unit at the consumer’s residence," the CPSC recall said.

Four known instances of the tractors having a brake linkage failure have occurred in the U.S. Those led to one hospitalization, two impact injuries and "minor" damage to the tractors, according to the CPSC.

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL HIT JOHN DEERE WITH 200% TARIFFS IF IT MOVES PRODUCTION TO MEXICO

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers," John Deere told FOX Business. "For this reason, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, we are voluntarily issuing a recall to address a potential crash hazard on John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R compact utility tractors purchased from November 2017 through July 2024."

The recalled tractors were sold at John Deere dealers across the country and featured either open or closed operator stations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DE DEERE & CO. 411.47 +4.54 +1.12%

A recall of another 16,800 of the compact utility tractor models is also underway in Canada.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON RECALLS 41K MOTORCYCLES OVER WIRING ISSUE THAT COULD CAUSE LOSS OF POWER

John Deere built the recalled tractors in the U.S.

The company sells its array of agricultural equipment to distributors and dealers in over 100 countries.