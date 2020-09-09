JCPenney, Simon Property and Brookfield reach deal: report

Mall owners Simon Property and Brookfield Property Partners have reached an agreement in principle to acquire JC Penney in a deal valued at roughly $800 million, sources familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

The move will keep the struggling retail chain afloat after the company filed for bankruptcy back in May as its stores were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LVMH SAYS IT'S ENDING ACQUISITION OF TIFFANY & CO.

Simon and Brookfield, J.C. Penney’s landlords, will reportedly own about 490 of the retailer’s remaining 650 stores. Meanwhile, a group of lenders will own 160 locations as well as the retailer’s distribution centers in return for forgiving some of JC Penney’s $5 billion in debt. According to the Journal, the landlords will pay the lenders rent on those 160 stores and distribution centers.

The sources also noted that Simon and Brookfield are paying roughly $300 million in cash and assuming $500 million in debt.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Journal reported last month that JC Penney intended to sell its assets out of bankruptcy to top lenders after hitting a stalemate with other bidders, including Simon Property and Brookfield.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC. 68.86 -1.19 -1.70% BPY BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 11.01 +0.03 +0.27%

Simon Property, Brookfield Partners, and JC Penney did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS