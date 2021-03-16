Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Janet Yellen

Janet Yellen's signature to hit 2021 US currency

Yellen is the first female US Treasury secretary

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Some may call it a rite of passage – when you become U.S. Treasury secretary, your signature goes on America's paper currency.

Janet Yellen is making preparations for her official signature to grace the new 2021 printing, which will be revealed in a few weeks.

"Last week, Sec Yellen met with BEP Director Len Olijar to provide the official signature for printing on the new 2021 series of US paper currency. We're excited to have a reveal of her signature in the coming weeks with our friends at @USMoneyFactory!" the department announced Tuesday.

JANET YELLEN TALKS BIDEN AND WEALTH TAX

Her predecessor Steven Mnuchin famously celebrated the printing of his signature with his wife, actress Louise Linton.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, right, and his wife Louise Linton hold a 2017 50 subject uncut sheet of $1 dollar notes bearing Mnuchin's name for a photograph at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednes (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2017, the couple showed off a fresh sheet of uncut $1 bills at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.

Since 1914 Secretaries of the Treasury have signed paper currency, as tracked by US Paper Money, a site that tracks currency history.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE