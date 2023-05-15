How to invest in ChatGPT

As ChatGPT and artificial intelligence make the turn on Wall Street, how should traders approach this market game changer? While ChatGPT and its creator, OpenAI, are not publicly traded companies, there are avenues for investment in their partnerships.

Software giant Microsoft announced in January that it would invest as much as $10 billion into the AI platform.

Nvidia, a supplier of graphics processing units used in artificial intelligence, could also benefit, while Perion Network’s partnership with Microsoft's search engine Bing makes it a likely mark for traders wanting to take advantage of the emerging technology.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 309.46 +0.49 +0.16% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 289.53 +6.13 +2.16% PERI PERION NETWORK 32.93 -0.18 -0.54%

In an interview with FOX Business, Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA in New York, said, "Wall Street is confident that artificial intelligence is the next big thing."

"This earnings season is proof," he added. "We’ve already seen many tech giants make massive commitments with AI investments."

"ChatGPT is leading the AI race, but it is still too early to see which platform will be the dominant one, so traders may want exposure to several companies offering solutions," Moya said.

While OpenAI has not responded to FOX Business inquiries, Perion Network's incoming CEO, Tal Jacobson, said the company serves as a strategic partner to Microsoft’s Bing and is "perfectly positioned for this remarkable transformation in the AI space."

"While nobody can be sure where it will go, we are sure that we will always be at the leading edge of innovation," he added. "The rapid emergence of ChatGPT in the market and Microsoft's mission to further expand the role of AI within search has elevated user interest in Bing."

Meanwhile, Microsoft said they had "nothing more to share" on the matter, and Nvidia declined to elaborate, saying, "We’re in our quiet period right now with earnings coming next week on May 24."

During Nvidia’s February earnings call, however, Colette Kress, the company’s executive vice president and CFO, said, "Open AI's ChatGPT has captured interest worldwide, allowing people to experience AI firsthand and showing what's possible with generative AI."

"These new types of neural network models can improve productivity in a wide range of tasks, whether generating text like marketing copy, summarizing documents, creating images for ads or video games or answering customer questions," she added. "Nvidia’s expertise spans across the AI supercomputers, algorithms, data processing and training methods that can bring these capabilities to enterprise."

What is ChatGPT?

Announced in November, ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

The platform can answer questions directly and works like a search engine. The free AI chat interface signed up 100 million users in just two months after its launch on Nov. 30, 2022.