Artificial intelligence makes a mark in the handwritten card space

Artificial intelligence is making its way into personal handwriting. In a way.

Handwrytten, a company based in Phoenix, creates handwritten notes for businesses or individuals who want to add a personal touch to correspondence with their customers. In a technical age of email, text messages and social media, the handwritten letter, thank-you card or invitation became somewhat of a lost art.

Unlike the cursive fonts anyone can find in various word processing software, Handwrytten’s products get written with a Pilot G2 pen and blue ink. The company has 175 robots writing 10,000-20,000 cards per day with dozens of different handwriting styles that include catchy names such as Bounding Bernie, Carefree Kate and Dapper Will.

FOX Business spoke with CEO David Wachs, who founded the company in 2014, about the ways Handwrytten uses artificial intelligence.

The company uses technology and coding to make the notes and letters look as realistic as possible. The left margin is not ruler-straight and the line spacing between sentences varies, giving it a more realistic look, as if a human being sat down to write it. AI comes into play for a process called warping. When human beings write on blank paper, there is a tendency for one word to be a tad higher than another. Handwrytten’s AI creates a very subtle and random shift in the words to make the writing look natural.

The system also uses AI for quality assurance. Wachs quipped, "When we were doing 100 notes, back in the sad times of Handwrytten, back in the day, we could easily QA the notes ourselves." With tens of thousands, that’s not possible. Now, AI handles that quality assurance, making sure the letter has the correct names, the pen doesn’t run out of ink, or the note gets messed up after someone inadvertently bumps into one of the robots.

Finally, what better way for someone who gets stuck writing a note, not knowing what to say, than a ChatGPT interface to assist? Using the Handwrytten AI Assistant, users can ask the system to create a note and allow the user to tweak it to their liking, saving them time.

Handwrytten has hundreds of cards that include art for a variety of themes, including thank you cards, condolences, graduation, new baby, and more. People can send notes along with gift cards from retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, Target and Starbucks.

Handwrytten also boasts of API integration and works with systems such as Shopify, HubSpot, Zapier, Salesforce and others. Besides the 30-plus handwriting styles, if a customer wants to create a replica of their personal handwriting, that is possible, though it is not inexpensive. It requires custom coding and pricing could run $1,000 or more.

Single cards are available for $3.75, which includes postage. For power users and businesses, Handwrytten has subscription plans starting at 25 cards per month. The company offers bulk pricing and prepaid plans for those who wish to send thousands of cards.