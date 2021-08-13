Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Hyundai

Hyundai, Kia recall 600,000 vehicles to fix trunk latch problem

Recall covers certain 2016-through-2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers certain 2016-through-2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars. Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016- through-2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018-through-2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HYMTF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO., LTD. 44.75 -2.08 -4.44%
KIMTF KIA MOTORS CORP 30.3 +2.30 +8.21%

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 600,000 vehicles because trunk latches are failing, preventing the trunks from being opened on the inside. (iStock / iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that a person inside the trunk could become trapped due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the trunk latches at no cost to owners. Kia owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 5. Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1.