Hurricane Milton: Theme park closures, gas shortage, Walmart preps for recovery

Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 5 late Tuesday

Millions of Florida residents are fleeing the state, with gas in short supply.

Major theme parks announced closures and plans to reopen.

Walmart's U.S. CEO talks about the potential recovery after aiding North Carolina.

FOX Business runs down everything you need to know about what could be one of the worst storms to hit Florida in 100 years.

STORM TRACKER: Hurricane Milton is morphing into what may be one of the strongest storms on record…FOX Weather LIVE updates here.

VIDEO: Florida's Chief Financial Officer talks about storm prep, insurance rates and recovering.

GAS SHORTAGE: Millions of Florida residents are evacuating, jamming gas stations and depleting fuel at this critical time…continue reading here.

TRIO OF CLOSURES: Disney and Universal announced park closures…continue reading here. The moves followed SeaWorld's plans to do the same…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Fort Myers Beach Mayor Allers talks about getting residents to safer grounds.

WALMART STANDING BY: The world's biggest retailer donated $10 million to help states ravaged by Hurricane Helene, working side-by-side with country music icon Dolly Parton…continue reading here. Now the retailer is awaiting Hurricane Milton.

VIDEO: Walmart U.S. CEO is now focused on Hurricane Milton.

FLA INSURANCE CRISIS: Before Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, the state of Florida already had a homeowners' insurance crisis…continue reading here.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.