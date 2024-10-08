Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing for Hurricane Milton

Walt Disney World is the latest Florida theme park to announce they are closing their gates ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit the state on Wednesday.

Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2 p.m.

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings," the company said.

Disney World last closed due to weather during hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, according to WDW Magazine .

Universal Orlando also announced Tuesday that Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk would close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday.

SeaWorld Orlando was the first major Florida theme park to announce it will be closed Oct. 9 and 10, as will its affiliated parks, Discovery Cove and Aquatica, according to the parks' websites.

Tourism to Orlando generates $92.5 billion in economic impact annually, according to not-for-profit trade association Visit Orlando . It employs 464,000 workers and provides $6.6 billion in local and state tax revenue.

Time is money for theme parks, and staff try to resume operations as soon as possible after a hurricane passes.

According to the most recent update, Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm expected to impact all of Florida's west coast with a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds and flooding rains. Most effects will be felt from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

