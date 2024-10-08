Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney
Published

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing for Hurricane Milton

Florida themes parks shutting their gates as Hurricane Milton barrels toward the state

close
The NOAAs Hurricane Hunters have been putting their aircraft and the technology within the planes to work to obtain data on Hurricane Milton. Credit: OMAO/NOAA/TMX video

Views inside NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft during Hurricane Milton

The NOAAs Hurricane Hunters have been putting their aircraft and the technology within the planes to work to obtain data on Hurricane Milton. Credit: OMAO/NOAA/TMX

Walt Disney World is the latest Florida theme park to announce they are closing their gates ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit the state on Wednesday.

Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2 p.m.

Disney World Walt statue

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in a garden in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Fox News)

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings," the company said.

Disney World last closed due to weather during hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, according to WDW Magazine.

FIRST MAJOR ORLANDO-AREA AMUSEMENT PARK ANNOUNCES CLOSURE AHEAD OF HURRICANE MILTON

Universal Orlando also announced Tuesday that Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk would close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be seen from many places at Universal theme park in Orlando, Florida, including from the bridge that connects Jurassic Park and Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be seen from many places at Universal theme park in Orlando, Florida, including from the bridge that connects Jurassic Park and Wizarding World of Harry Potter.  (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SeaWorld Orlando was the first major Florida theme park to announce it will be closed Oct. 9 and 10, as will its affiliated parks, Discovery Cove and Aquatica, according to the parks' websites.

COASTAL FLORIDIAN WARNS OTHERS TO ‘GET OUT’ AS HURRICANE MILTON CLOSES IN: ‘WE HAVE NO IDEA’ WHAT'S COMING

Tourism to Orlando generates $92.5 billion in economic impact annually, according to not-for-profit trade association Visit Orlando. It employs 464,000 workers and provides $6.6 billion in local and state tax revenue.

Emtrance sign to SeaWorld

The entrance to SeaWorld Orlando, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Time is money for theme parks, and staff try to resume operations as soon as possible after a hurricane passes. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

According to the most recent update, Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm expected to impact all of Florida's west coast with a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds and flooding rains. Most effects will be felt from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 

FOX Business' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.