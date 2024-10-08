Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Theme Parks
Published

First major Orlando-area amusement park announces closure ahead of Hurricane Milton

Company that operates three parks in Orlando announced Hurricane Milton closures

close
Hubbard's Marina owner Dylan Hubbard says his business isn't expecting much help from insurance or FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, after just experiencing Hurricane Helene. video

Florida first responders, businesses are 'scrambling' to clean Helene debris before Milton's landfall

Hubbard's Marina owner Dylan Hubbard says his business isn't expecting much help from insurance or FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, after just experiencing Hurricane Helene.

The first major amusement park in Orlando has announced its closure ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall.

SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Oct. 9 and 10, as will its affiliated parks, Discovery Cove and Aquatica, according to the parks' websites.

"All date-intended tickets for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, 2024 have been extended through Dec. 31, 2024," an email sent out by SeaWorld Orlando on Tuesday afternoon said.

Orlando International Airport also is ceasing operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to its website. 

BUSINESS LEADERS FEAR THE WORST OF MONSTER HURRICANE AFTER HELENE LEAVES 'THIRD WORLD' DISASTER BEHIND

SeaWorld Orlando entrance

The lighthouse at the entrance of SeaWorld Orlando. The park announced a Wednesday and Thursday closure ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall. (SeaWorld Orlando / Fox News)

Mako SeaWorld Orlando

Mako rollercoaster at SeaWorld Orlando. The park announced closures ahead of Hurricane Milton on Oct. 8, 2024.  (SeaWorld Orlando / Fox News)

Walt Disney World continues operating normally, the park's last update posted Monday evening said. 

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority," Disney's statement said. "Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments."

VARNEY: HURRICANES MILTON AND HELENE ARE CHURNING 'SERIOUS' LONG-TERM EFFECTS

Disney World Walt statue

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Fox News)

Some of the resort's accommodations are closed, according to People magazine. 

Disney World last closed due to weather during hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, according to WDW Magazine. 

Universal Orlando's last update, posted online Sunday afternoon, said they are also "monitoring the weather."

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be seen from many places at Universal theme park in Orlando, Florida, including from the bridge that connects Jurassic Park and Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal theme park in Orlando. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tourism to Orlando generates $92.5 billion in economic impact annually, according to not-for-profit trade association Visit Orlando. It employs 464,000 workers and provides $6.6 billion in local and state tax revenue. 

Time is money for theme parks, and staff try to resume operations as soon as possible after a hurricane passes. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

According to the most recent update, Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm expected to impact all of Florida's west coast with a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds and flooding rains. Most effects will be felt from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 