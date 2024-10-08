First major Orlando-area amusement park announces closure ahead of Hurricane Milton

The first major amusement park in Orlando has announced its closure ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall.

SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Oct. 9 and 10, as will its affiliated parks, Discovery Cove and Aquatica, according to the parks' websites.

"All date-intended tickets for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, 2024 have been extended through Dec. 31, 2024," an email sent out by SeaWorld Orlando on Tuesday afternoon said.

Orlando International Airport also is ceasing operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to its website.

Walt Disney World continues operating normally, the park's last update posted Monday evening said.

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority," Disney's statement said. "Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments."

Some of the resort's accommodations are closed, according to People magazine.

Disney World last closed due to weather during hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, according to WDW Magazine.

Universal Orlando's last update, posted online Sunday afternoon, said they are also "monitoring the weather."

Tourism to Orlando generates $92.5 billion in economic impact annually, according to not-for-profit trade association Visit Orlando. It employs 464,000 workers and provides $6.6 billion in local and state tax revenue.

Time is money for theme parks, and staff try to resume operations as soon as possible after a hurricane passes.

According to the most recent update, Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm expected to impact all of Florida's west coast with a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds and flooding rains. Most effects will be felt from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.