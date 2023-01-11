Hundreds of flights grounded nationwide after FAA experiences computer outage

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage resulting in hundreds of canceled flights Wednesday morning.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the FAA's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

"The NOTAM outage continued with no current estimated time of restoration," the FAA website stated Wednesday morning.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now," the FAA said in a statement.

PETE BUTTIGIEG OFTEN FLIES ON TAXPAYER-FUNDED PRIVATE JETS, FLIGHT DATA SHOW

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," it added. "We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

While the FAA has not enforced a grounding of aircraft due to the outage, most airlines have chosen to ground their own craft due to the system's failure. The failure has so far resulted in some 400 canceled flights across the U.S., according to FlightAware.

The tracker also showed that more than 1,150 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed.

United Airlines announced its decision to ground all of its aircraft until 10 a.m. ET due to the outage.

The incident comes roughly a week after an air traffic issue prompted the FAA to slow all flight traffic in Florida earlier in January. That failure involved the the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) at airports across the state.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED TO MILWAUKEE DUE TO 'POTENTIAL MECHANICAL ISSUE' AMID CANCELLATION CHAOS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The earlier January incident affected Southwest Airlines in particular, leaving many travelers stranded without their bags.