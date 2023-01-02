Florida flight delays caused by air traffic control issue as FAA slows traffic

The Federal Aviation Administration slowed all flight traffic in Florida airspace Tuesday amid an air traffic computer issue on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The FAA told Fox News Digital the issues "was being resolved" amid hours-long flight delays for weary travelers. The En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) handles en route traffic at air traffic centers, the agency said.

American Airlines said the ground stop was "affecting all carriers in and out of the area due to an issue at the MIA ATC control center" (Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center).

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Miami International Airport.

Tampa International Airport said some flights into the airport may be impacted by the delay. In a tweet, it said the "vast majority" of its flight don't use Miami airspace "as most of our routes depart to the north/northeast/northwest."

The delay comes after a turbulent few weeks for airlines in which thousands of flights were delayed to canceled amid a frigid winter storm in what has been deemed a holiday travel fiasco.

Many airlines, particularly, Southwest Airlines, were forced to cancel flights because of a scheduling systems meltdown, leaving angry travelers stranded, some without their bags.