Huawei

Huawei can help assist underserved rural America, company's US security chief says

Huawei can help rural America retain jobs on the line with the entity list

By FOXBusiness
Huawei US security chief: No evidence of security breaches

Huawei Technologies USA Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy discusses his company’s relationship with the Chinese government, the security concerns U.S. officials have with his company developing 5G in the U.S., and he also argues that there is no evidence of security breaches.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, deemed a national security risk and blacklisted by the U.S. government when it was added to the Commerce Department's “entity list,” believes it can help rural America.

“We've got thousands of American jobs on the line with the entity list,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “And we’ve got rural America, as [Commerce] Secretary [Wilbur] Ross said, that are underserved and Huawei serving them just in 3G, 4G – we can help them maintain that service and we can help retain those jobs.”

Earlier Friday, Ross said the U.S. can’t trust Huawei with 5G – the fifth generation of cellular network technology and a platform to enhance mobile broadband devices.

“5G is going to be running everything – it’s the Internet of things,” Ross told Bartiromo. “If somebody can do evil in the context of 5G, they can do real evil to the whole country."

However, when Bartiromo pointed out that there are national security concerns surrounding “back doors” with Huawei equipment sending data back to the communist government, Purdy pushed back.

“There’s no evidence of what you’re talking about,” he said.

