US gives Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers: Wilbur Ross

The Commerce Department is giving Chinese technology giant Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers, Wilbur Ross told FOX business on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

“There is another 90 days for the U.S. telecom companies, some of the rural companies are dependent on wild ways,” he told Maria Bartiromo. “So we're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off. But there are no specific licenses being granted for anything.”

The "temporary general license" was due to expire on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The department also announced on Monday that it added 46 more subsidiaries to the entity list, elevating the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities.

Advertisement

“Adding more entities makes it more difficult for Huawei way to get around the sanctions,” Ross explained.

Ross added that the next deadline is “roughly” Nov. 19.

When Bartiromo asked whether "U.S. companies are coming up with a plan to fill that business," he responded, "everybody's had plenty of notice of it. There have been plenty of discussions with the president."

In May, the U.S. government placed Huawei on a blacklist over alleged national security risks. Shortly after, the Chinese firm was allowed to purchase some American-made products.