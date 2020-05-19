Home Depot hit with $850M coronavirus-related charge
Home Depot prioritized safety and enhanced employee benefits
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Continue Reading Below
Home Depot Inc.'s first-quarter profit slid 11 percent from a year ago as the company emphasized coronavirus safety measures and enhanced employee benefits.
The Atlanta-based home-improvement chain closed stores early beginning in mid-March to allow more time for sanitization and restocking essential products amid the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded paid time off and weekly bonuses. The actions resulted in a pre-tax charge of $850 million, or 60 cents a share after taxes.
Home Depot earned $2.2 billion, or $2.08 a share, as revenue rose 7.1 percent from a year ago to $28.26 billion. Wall Street analysts were anticipating adjusted earnings of $2.27 a share on revenue of $27.54 billion.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
“We took early and decisive action to intentionally limit customer traffic in our stores, which we believe had a significant impact to sales in many markets,” said CEO Craig Menear. “Even with these actions, the robust and flexible interconnected infrastructure that we have invested in for over a decade allowed us to quickly adapt to changing customer preferences and achieve strong sales performance in the quarter.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.