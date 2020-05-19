Home Depot hit with $850M coronavirus-related charge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Home Depot Inc.'s first-quarter profit slid 11 percent from a year ago as the company emphasized coronavirus safety measures and enhanced employee benefits.

The Atlanta-based home-improvement chain closed stores early beginning in mid-March to allow more time for sanitization and restocking essential products amid the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded paid time off and weekly bonuses. The actions resulted in a pre-tax charge of $850 million, or 60 cents a share after taxes.

Home Depot earned $2.2 billion, or $2.08 a share, as revenue rose 7.1 percent from a year ago to $28.26 billion. Wall Street analysts were anticipating adjusted earnings of $2.27 a share on revenue of $27.54 billion.

“We took early and decisive action to intentionally limit customer traffic in our stores, which we believe had a significant impact to sales in many markets,” said CEO Craig Menear. “Even with these actions, the robust and flexible interconnected infrastructure that we have invested in for over a decade allowed us to quickly adapt to changing customer preferences and achieve strong sales performance in the quarter.”

