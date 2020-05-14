What are Home Depot's top pinned products?

The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has a treasure trove of products for DIY shoppers whether they are looking for a quick repair or major renovation.

Continue Reading Below

Since being founded in 1978 by Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank, The Home Depot, commonly shorted to just Home Depot, has since revolutionized the improvement and the retail industry with over 2,200 stores across North America with nearly 400,000 apron-clad associates.

When it first emerged, its cavernous warehouses had stocked 25,000 products. Today, its 105,000 square feet warehouses are fueled with more than one million products for nearly every home improvement project from offering a wide selection of paints, light fixtures, cleaning products, gardening supplies and decor. And that's not even the half of it.

However, to find out what products are outshining the rest, we turned to the company's most beloved items on the company's Most-Pinned Products board on Pinterest.

The board has over 70 pins and nearly 2 million followers.

HERE ARE THE TOP HOME DEPOT SHOPPING HACKS

Here are some of the most beloved products ranging from decor, gardening and more that have captured DIY shoppers' attention the most, according to Pinterest fans.

1. Bathroom storage unit

This bathroom storage unit, that coordinates with all other items in the company's Sutton Bathroom collection, is among the top pinned products. According to Home Depot Pinterest description, the collection gives customers a plethora of storage and fits well with other farmhouse or cottage style bathroom decor.

The product matches a bathroom vanity which also made the list of the most beloved products.

2. Bathroom vanity

The vanity features a plethora of storage space with a marble vanity top. Similar to the bathroom storage unit, the vanity would fit well with a farmhouse or cottage style bathroom, according to the description.

3. Wood flooring

If you're looking for new flooring, you're in luck. One of the top pinned products includes dark-toned wood flooring. The "gorgeous engineered wood flooring" is suitable for a variety of locations including kitchen, living room and bedroom, according to the description.

4. Vinyl flooring

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The coveted list includes vinyl flooring made to look like paver stones. The flooring is highly durable, easy to clean and affordable, according to the post description. The classic, broken slate appearance fits well in kitchens, bathrooms and sunrooms. The floor comes with a PVC wear layer that protects against scuffs, dents and scratches, the post reads.

5. Bookcase

The list features a three-shelf walnut bookcase made of polished wood. The temporary design complements a variety of other decor or furniture, the post reads.

Shoppers can also head to the retailer's blog to view the list of home improvement and decor favorite pins.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS