Here are the top Home Depot shopping hacks

The Home Depot is a major destination for those who need to make small repairs, looking to do a major remodel or a do-it-yourself project, and although home improvement projects can be expensive, Home Depot offers a slate of deals that can help.

The Atlanta-based company was founded by Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank in 1978. Since then, it has expanded into the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The company has 2,291 retail stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico

"In every store, our goal is the same: to earn our customers’ respect by offering the highest level of service, the broadest selection of products and the most competitive prices," Home Depot says.

Here are deals that shoppers can take advantage of:

"Special Buy" of the day

The company offers a slate of deals under a section titled "Special Buy Savings." The deals change daily and come with free shipping. Customers can choose from a range of products including, locks, garage door openers and decor. Discounts vary by department.

Price match

The company offers a "low price guarantee" for in-store and online purchases, although some exclusions may apply.

For online purchases, the retailer will match the price of the item plus the shipping cost. However, the item must be available to ship to the customer’s location.

If customers find a current lower price on an identical and in-stock item from another retailer, Home Depot will match the price. Customers will need to bring in the ad or a photo for proof at checkout.

Promo Text Program

Customers who sign up for the retailer's Promo Text Program will receive text messages regarding special promotions, offers and how-to project information as well as design ideas.

Just by signing up, customers will get $5 off their next purchase by signing up. The coupons will be sent to a customer's inbox.

Free delivery

Home Depot offers free two-day delivery for most orders over $45, although some exclusions apply. Customers can also get free standard delivery on appliance purchases that cost at least $396.

"This great value for our online shoppers means it's easier than ever to start that gardening or repair project you've wanted to get to, upgrade your kitchen appliances, or do some home decorating."

Rebates

The company has a rebate center on its website giving customers the ability to search for available rebates in their area. The company's site allows customers to search for both residential and commercial rebates.

Rentals

The company has a rental center where customers can temporarily use anything from tools to trucks and vans. The company also has a section for those looking to rent out heavy machinery for projects. The website also has a how-to guide for tools that customers may be unfamiliar with. This service can help scores of homeowners looking to embark on a project without having to buy the equipment.

