Harley-Davidson profit slumps on sluggish demand

Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday reported a 24% fall in third-quarter profit as customers cut back on discretionary spending due to higher borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

Customers have turned more selective in buying big-ticket leisure items as interest rates have climbed over the past year from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening while higher inflation is forcing them to focus on essentials.

Harley has maintained margin growth through its wealthier customer base, but hasn't been as successful in luring younger riders with the release of the Sportster S models and electric bikes that sell for nearly half the price of its popular Cruiser, Trike, and long-distance Touring models.

Fewer bike purchases have brought dealer inventories down to normal levels heading into the offseason, Baird analysts said in a research note.

Harley's price increases and surcharges for popular models have lifted the manufacturer's earnings per share in previous quarters, but analysts say slowing demand is reflective of a murkier outlook for the retail sector heading into next year.

Rival Polaris Inc reported a 4% decline in sales this week, an indication of an increasingly cautious consumer environment that's making investors more attuned to a downturn in the recreational vehicle industry.

Sales from motorcycles and related products fell about 9% to $1.30 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Global motorcycle shipments decreased 20% during the period due to the production suspension announced in late second quarter, the company said.

The company's net profit fell to $198.6 million, or $1.38 per share, from $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.