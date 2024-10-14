Expand / Collapse search
Hardware wholesaler True Value files for bankruptcy, plans sale to rival

True Value retail stores, which are independently owned and operated, are not part of the bankruptcy

Wholesale hardware supplier True Value has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is planning to sell by the end of the year to rival Do It Best.

True Value retail stores, which are independently owned and operated, are not part of the bankruptcy, and the wholesaler said it will continue to supply products to those 4,500 locations.

Retail True Value hardware store (Dorann Weber / Contributor/Getty Images)

This is a developing story that will be updated.