Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published

Google's Gemini debacle a make-or-break moment, analyst says

Analyst says Google's reputation is on the line with Gemini fix

close
FOX Business correspondent Kelly OGrady breaks down bias accusations on Varney & Co. video

Jim Jordan requests documents on Google Gemini

FOX Business correspondent Kelly OGrady breaks down bias accusations on Varney & Co.

The bungled rollout of Google's new artificial intelligence tool Gemini could end up being either a curse or a blessing for the Alphabet-owned tech giant, according to an analyst who owns the stock.

Seeking Alpha analyst Steven Fiorillo wrote in an assessment published Wednesday that Gemini will either be Google's "destruction or its resurrection" after a series of public failures by the model led the company to pull the plug on some features and vow to fix it.

Google headquarters in California

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. The tech giant's reputation is at stake in its efforts to fix Gemini, analyst says. (Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fiorillo expressed his disappointment in the botched launch and argued it was completely avoidable before predicting, "This will either lead to Google's destruction as trust from the end user is lost or lead to its resurrection as GOOGL utilizes this moment to crush its competition."

GOOGLE GEMINI USING ‘INVISIBLE’ COMMANDS TO DEFINE ‘TOXICITY’ AND SHAPE THE ONLINE WORLD: DIGITAL EXPERT

Fiorillo called it "negligent" for Google to release Gemini without assuring its accuracy, and voiced concerns over instances where the chatbot provided incorrect answers and generated inaccurate depictions of both current and historical events.

Photo illustration of Google's AI model Gemini

Google is scrambling to work out Gemini's bugs after the AI tool provided incorrect answers and showed bias against White people in its initial rollout. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Google halted Gemini's image generation feature nearly two weeks ago after users on social media flagged that it was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced White people with images of Black, Native American and Asian people.

GOOGLE CO-FOUNDER SAYS COMPANY ‘DEFINITELY MESSED UP’ ON GEMINI'S IMAGE GENERATION

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees last week that the company is working "around the clock" to fix Gemini's bias, calling the images generated by the model "completely unacceptable."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 132.67 -0.68 -0.51%

Alphabet, Inc.

The company reportedly plans to relaunch Gemini AI's ability to generate images of people in the next few weeks, and Fiorilla said Google's reputation could hinge on how that goes.

"All eyes will be on GOOGL as the ball is in their court," he wrote. "GOOGL will either rise like a phoenix from the ashes or allow its competitors to capitalize on this moment and control the narrative about how the results from GOOGL can't be trusted."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, Fiorilla is bullish on the company, adding, "I believe Google won't take this lying down, internal changes will be made, and it will dominate AI-enabled search."