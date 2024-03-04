Google co-founder says company 'definitely messed up' on Gemini's image generation

Google co-founder Sergey Brin admitted the tech giant "definitely messed up" with the image generation feature of its new artificial intelligence tool, Gemini, addressing the issue after backlash over the model's bias against White people.

During a speaking engagement at Silicon Valley's AGI House, Brin was asked about Gemini right out of the gate, given that Google pulled the plug on the feature last month while it continues working to fix the issues.

"We definitely messed up on the image generation," Brin said, acknowledging that Gemini "definitely, for good reasons, upset a lot of people on the images you might have seen."

Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998 and stepped down as president of its parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, but he remains on the board and has been involved with Gemini's development. Brin remains one of the company's top stockholders and owns more than 360 million shares.

"We haven't fully understood why it leans left in many cases," he told the audience. "That's not our intention. But if you try it, starting over this last week, it should be at least 80% better, of the test cases that we've covered."

Google halted Gemini's image generation feature nearly two weeks ago after users on social media flagged that it was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced White people with images of Black, Native American and Asian people.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees last week that the company is working "around the clock" to fix Gemini's bias, calling the images generated by the model "completely unacceptable."

The company reportedly plans to relaunch Gemini AI's ability to generate images of people in the next few weeks.