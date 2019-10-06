Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

GM-UAW talks stall as week 4 of strike approaches: source

By FOXBusiness
close
The picket lines got rowdy as Bernie Sanders visited striking GM workers. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more. video

FOX Business' Grady Trimble shoved as he tried to ask Bernie Sanders a question at GM rally

The picket lines got rowdy as Bernie Sanders visited striking GM workers. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

The United Auto Workers negotiations with General Motors have completely stalled going into week four of the union's nationwide strike, a source close to the negotiations told FOX Business on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

The main reason, the source says, is because General Motors is refusing to make a commitment to bring back any product lines from Mexico.

Meanwhile, third parties like the North America’s Building Trades Unions are trying to use whatever influence they have to get both sides to come to an agreement. Nearly 50,000 UAW members walked out on GM in mid-September.

"Talks are ongoing and progress has been made," a GM spokesperson said in response to the source.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.