GM-UAW talks stall as week 4 of strike approaches: source

The United Auto Workers negotiations with General Motors have completely stalled going into week four of the union's nationwide strike, a source close to the negotiations told FOX Business on Sunday.

The main reason, the source says, is because General Motors is refusing to make a commitment to bring back any product lines from Mexico.

Meanwhile, third parties like the North America’s Building Trades Unions are trying to use whatever influence they have to get both sides to come to an agreement. Nearly 50,000 UAW members walked out on GM in mid-September.

"Talks are ongoing and progress has been made," a GM spokesperson said in response to the source.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.