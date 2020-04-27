GM suspends dividends, share repurchases in coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

General Motors Co. said it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend and share-buyback program as it seeks to bolster liquidity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The auto maker on Monday also said it extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022. The company previously extended its $2 billion 364-day agreement to April 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 21.95 +0.43 +2.00%

GM RECALLING SOME WORKERS 'SOON' TO PREP CORONAVIRUS RESTARTGM said it will still reinvest in its business at pretax returns equal to or more than 20% and focus on maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet. The company said it would return capital to shareholders once those two goals are met.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE