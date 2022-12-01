Expand / Collapse search
General Electric

General Electric sets details of healthcare division spin-off

Following the healthcare division spinoff will be the separation of its renewable-energy and aerospace businesses

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 30

General Electric has announced the details of its healthcare division spinoff set for the beginning of the new year.

The soon-to-be-public company is being valued at roughly $31 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Current GE shareholders would get one share in the new GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. for every three shares they hold.

The separation is set for Jan. 3 after the markets close, and the new shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol GEHC. 

GE AIMS FOR EARLY JANUARY SPINOFF FOR HEALTH CARE COMPANY

GE Logo

The General Electric logo is seen in a store in Schaumburg, Illinois. (REUTERS/Jim Young  / Reuters Photos)

GE HealthCare makes MRI machines and other medical equipment and has about $18 billion in annual revenue, compared with GE’s $74.2 billion in 2021. 

GE’s CEO Larry Culp will be nonexecutive chairman of the new board, and GE HealthCare CEO Peter Arduini will also be a director. 

General Electric first announced plans in November 2021 to split into three separate public companies by early 2024.

GE Divisions outlined

General Electric logo is seen through magnifier in front of displayed Aviation, Energy, Healthcare words in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic / Reuters Photos)

GE UNVEILS NEW COMPANY BRAND NAMES AHEAD OF HISTORIC SPLIT

Following the healthcare spinoff, it plans to separate the aerospace business from its power and renewable-energy units.

GE logo on building

General Electric Co. (GE) logos are displayed on the outside of enclosed jet engine test tunnels at the GE Aviation Test Operations facility in Peebles, Ohio. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 85.97 +0.31 +0.36%

The company's portfolio of energy businesses — GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, GE Digital, and GE Energy Financial Services — will be spun off in early 2024 under the name GE Vernova. 

Following the spinoffs, GE will become an aviation focused company called GE Aerospace.