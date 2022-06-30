Expand / Collapse search
Friday strike deadline looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

The properties that could see a strike on Friday are Borgata, Caesars, Harrah's and Tropicana, with the Hard Rock facing an early Sunday deadline as well

The clock is ticking toward a possible strike by workers at four Atlantic City casinos on the Fourth of July weekend, one of that city's busiest weekends of the year.

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement.

The properties in question are Borgata, Caesars, Harrah's and Tropicana. If no deal, it has authorized a strike against those properties.

And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday.

The union was due to resume negotiations with MGM Resorts International, which owns the Borgata, Thursday morning.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns three casinos — Caesars, Harrah's and the Tropicana — negotiated for hours on Wednesday without reaching a new deal.

Even if the union does go on strike, the casinos and their hotels will remain open for business; staffing levels and the quality of service could vary greatly.

The union has said it is seeking "significant" salary increases in new contracts to help workers keep pace with rapidly rising prices for gasoline, food, rent and other expenses.

Individual workers say they deserve to be compensated after helping to keep the casinos open and running for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.