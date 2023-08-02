Expand / Collapse search
Ford sales climb in July, EVs struggle to gain traction

Ford's electric F-150 Lightning sales down 18% in July

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the House Committee probe into the NIH where they claimed officials likely served unlawfully, Democrat’s green agenda, and the U.S.’s foreign policy. video

US government can’t throw enough ‘freebies’ to attract consumers to EVs: Rep. Greg Pence

Sales of Ford vehicles in the U.S. rose 5.9% in July from a year ago on rising demand for its hybrids and pickup trucks, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The company said new vehicle sales in the U.S. totaled 173,639 in July compared with 163,942 a year ago.

FORD ANNOUNCES F-150 PRODUCTION RESTART

The best-selling models for the month included the Bronco, Edge, Bronco Sport, F-Series, Ranger, Maverick, E-Series and Transit. Sales of Ford's Eco Sport, Explorer, Expedition and Mustang Mach-E were lower.

lightning norway

F-150 Lightning is going global for the first time with entry into Norway, the world’s most advanced electric vehicle market. Following impassioned consumer demand, Norwegian customers can apply to purchase a limited number of special F-150 Lightning (Ford / Fox News)

VOLKSWAGEN GROWING MARKET SHARE IN CHINA THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS WITH XPENG, SAIC

Despite Ford’s decision in mid-July to lower the price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck, sales slipped 28.6% in the month from a year ago to just 1,552 vehicles.

auto workers in Detroit Ford plant

Ford Motor Company's electric F-150 Lightning on the production line at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Sept. 8, 2022.  (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center restarted production on the F-150 Lightning last week after a six-week break to expand and retool the plant to triple the manufacturing capacity of the electric pickup truck. Beginning this fall, the Dearborn, Michigan, facility will have the ability to produce 150,000 electric pickups every year.

NO RESERVATIONS: FORD IS CHARGING UP ELECTRIC F-150 LIGHTNING PRODUCTION

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry. video

Ford CEO Jim Farley weighs in on the electric vs. gas vehicle debate

Meanwhile, the sale of the company’s all-electric models plunged over 18% during the month. Sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines rose 5.7% over the same period.

CALIFORNIA AGENCY INVESTIGATING PRIVACY POLICIES OF AUTO MANUFACTURERS

Ford shares are around 12.5% higher year to date.

