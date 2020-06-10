Ford recalls 2.15M vehicles for faulty door latches

Ford Motor Company issued two safety recalls Wednesday, including one affecting more than 2 million vehicles.

The first issue is related to door latches in many Ford and Lincoln vehicles, which may not have been replaced or correctly replaced under previous recalls due to components that were susceptible to cracking or breaking under in hot weather conditions, according to Ford.

It can cause a door to unlatch while driving, Ford warned, though the company said it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The second recall was issued over a brake master cylinder that may allow brake fluid to leak from the front wheel brakes. Vehicles should alert drivers to the loss of brake fluid, but a substantial enough loss of the fluid could extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash, according to Ford.

The company said it was aware of seven allegations of low-speed, low-impact crashes and two injuries associated with the issue. More than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. are affected, as well as smaller numbers in Canada and Mexico.

According to Ford, vehicles affected by the door latch issue include:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013.

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015.

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013.

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013.

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015.

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015.

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013.

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016.

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015.

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015.

Vehicles affected by the brake master cylinder issue include:

Select 2015-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant, Oct. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016.

Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016.

