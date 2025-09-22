Ford to move world headquarters for first time in nearly 70 years

Ford is packing up and will soon move to its new headquarters a short drive down the road.

The automaker announced it is moving from its current location – dubbed the "Glass House" – in Dearborn, Michigan, to a new site a few miles away that will officially open in November. Ford said it will complete the move from the Glass House – built in 1956 – in the first half of 2026, and that the building will be demolished over the course of about 18 months.

"This is more than just a new building; it’s a catalyst for innovation and a physical symbol of our Ford+ transformation," Bill Ford and Jim Farley said in a letter to employees. "To win in this new era, we must work more closely together than ever before."

The new building will be called the new Ford World Headquarters and, at 2.1 million square feet, is twice the size of the Glass House. The new site is intended to bring employees from the company’s engineering, design and technology teams together in one location.

The building will be part of a larger campus that will take the name of the current headquarters, the Henry Ford II World Center. Henry Ford II was the grandson of founder Henry Ford and served as CEO from 1945 until 1979. When completed, Ford said 14,000 employees will be within a 15-minute walk of the building.

Ford’s new location will feature six design studios, a showroom to conduct product reviews, a 160,000-square-foot food hall, wellness and mother’s rooms, as well as more than 300 tech-enabled meeting rooms.

The new World Headquarters building is on the site of the former Ford Product Development Center, which opened in 1953. Then-President Dwight Eisenhower was there to celebrate the dedication live through the first-ever use of closed-circuit TV.

Some of the country’s most iconic automobiles were born at the site and throughout the Dearborn campus, including the Mustang, Thunderbird, Continental, F-Series trucks, Ranger and Ford GT.