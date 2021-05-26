Ford's F-150 electric truck sales hit 70,000: CEO Jim Farley
Prices for Ford's F-150 Lightning start at $39,974
Demand for Ford's electric F-150 Lightning is getting hotter, according to CEO Jim Farley.
"I am happy to report and this is just in, after about a week of orders we have 70,000," Farley revealed during a Wednesday appearance on The Claman Countdown. He noted the automaker wanted this version of the F-150 to "challenge convention" for the line, which is already the nation's best-selling truck.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|F
|FORD MOTOR CO.
|13.91
|+1.11
|+8.67%
That's about a 57% jump from the last sales update Farley gave, in a Tweet last week, citing 44,500 reservations rolled in.
THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING WAS DESIGNED TO MAKE MONEY
Reservations for the F-150 Lightning only require a $100 refundable deposit and deliveries aren't scheduled to begin until spring of 2022. The full-size truck has a starting price of $39,974 (not including delivery fees) and qualifies for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. A fully-loaded Platinum trim luxury version is currently listed at an estimated price of $90,474, as previously reported by FOX Business.
FORD’S F-150 LIGHTNING CONTENDS WITH ELECTRIC TRUCKS FROM TESLA, RIVIAN, LORDSTOWN, GMC
Ford joins Tesla, GM, Rivian and Lordstown in the race to dominate electric trucks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|619.13
|+14.44
|+2.39%
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS CO.
|58.10
|+1.34
|+2.36%
|RIDE
|LORDSTOWN MOTORS
|9.44
|+0.49
|+5.47%
Shares rallied over 8% as the company also updated investors on its long-term strategy with a plan to have 40% of all global vehicle volume be all-electric by 2030. Additionally, it launched a new unit, Ford Pro, which will focus on "high productivity requirements of commercial and government customers."
"We are on a new path, a new plan for the company," Farley stressed.
Shares have gained a whopping 58% this year, blasting the S&P 500's gains of over 11%.
FOX Business' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.