Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford
Published

Ford considers axing car feature that could save company millions per year

Ford's COO says few customers are using its park-assist feature

close
FOX Business Jeff Flock reports from the Celebrity Ford of Toms River dealership, where electric F-150s arent driving off the lot fast enough. video

Ford reducing electric truck production, a move that could impact more than 1,000 workers

FOX Business Jeff Flock reports from the Celebrity Ford of Toms River dealership, where electric F-150s arent driving off the lot fast enough.

Ford Motor Co. is considering getting rid of the automated parallel parking feature in its vehicles as part of its cost-cutting measures in 2024, saying few customers utilize it anyway.

Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra said during a call with analysts Tuesday, saying the automaker plans to make some material and design changes aimed at improving efficiency and saving money.

Galhotra said connected vehicle data has helped the company determine whether customers are using certain features, and from assessing that data, it makes sense to scrap the auto-park feature.

"Very, very few people are using it, so we can remove that feature," Galhotra said, saying the move would save around $60 per vehicle, amounting to roughly $10 million per year.

Ford Fusions lined up on lot

2020 Ford Fusion vehicles are displayed at a car dealership in Orland Park, Illinois, on Sept. 27, 2019.  (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FORD HYBRID SALES JUMP IN JANUARY AS EVS SLIDE

All told, Ford expects to save around $2 billion this year through efficiencies, executives said on the call.

The automaker forecast $10 billion to $12 billion in pretax profit for 2024, after earning $10.4 billion before taxes last year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.80 +0.71 +5.85%

Ford Motor Co.

Profit from Ford's Pro commercial vehicle business and Ford Blue combustion vehicle units offset steep losses from Model E electric vehicle operations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford is slowing investment in new EV capacity to match slower demand following a seismic change in EV pricing over the past year, Ford executives told analysts.

Reuters contributed to this report.