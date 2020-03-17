Coronavirus leads Ford to close Chicago assembly plant over parts shortage

Ford Motor Co. (F) has confirmed the temporary closure of its Chicago assembly plant because of a parts shortage, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The closure is related to COVID-19 cases that halted work at a supplier plant nearby, according to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter for that explanation.

The Chicago plant will be idled for at least two shifts, the report said, also citing sources. Ford earlier Tuesday temporarily shuttered vehicle and engine production at its plants in continental Europe starting Thursday.

It said that the production halt in Europe was expected to last "for a number of weeks" depending on further pandemic-related events.

Shares of Ford were 0.4% higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular day flat.