Fisker recalling 7,500 SUVs in US, citing issue with water pump

Over 7,500 of Fisker’s Ocean SUVs are being recalled in the U.S.

EV maker Fisker said the cabin electric water pumps in the 7,545 affected 2023-2024 Ocean SUVs in the U.S. had the potential to experience a "communication failure" that could result in a sudden loss of drive power, according to a recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA recall said the loss of drive power could occur if the "communication failure" with the pump prompts the "high voltage battery management system" to activate a mode "designed to limit battery power to 8.5 kW" and thus reduce its speed to 10-20 mph.

"The recall is voluntary, and Fisker is fully cooperating with NHTSA on the matter," a Fisker spokesperson told FOX Business Tuesday.

The spokesperson said 420 Ocean SUVs in Canada and 3,343 in Europe from the same model years are also subject to the recall for the same water pump issue, making the total affected number of vehicles 11,308.

While the problem can, according to the NHTSA, heighten the risk of a crash, it hasn’t led to any to date. There haven’t been any injuries because of it either, the recall report said.

Notification letters will be sent to affected Fisker customers by Aug. 25.

The fix for the issue will be free. It will involve the company installing new and improved cabin electric water pumps in affected vehicles, according to the NHTSA report.

Fisker, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, first debuted the Ocean SUV in Europe in May 2023, with initial U.S. deliveries starting the month after that.

The company built nearly 10,200 Ocean SUVs and delivered just over 4,900 in 2023. In mid-June, as it announced its filing for bankruptcy, Fisker said a "manufacturing pause" it began more recently would "remain in place."