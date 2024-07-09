Expand / Collapse search
Fisker recalling 7,500 SUVs in US, citing issue with water pump

A Fisker spokesperson said 420 Ocean SUVs in Canada and 3,343 in Europe are also being recalled

Henrik Fisker touts 'Ocean' demand, addresses latest Elon Musk controversy

Fisker founder and CEO Henrik Fisker explains how he is solving the EV range problem on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Over 7,500 of Fisker’s Ocean SUVs are being recalled in the U.S.

EV maker Fisker said the cabin electric water pumps in the 7,545 affected 2023-2024 Ocean SUVs in the U.S. had the potential to experience a "communication failure" that could result in a sudden loss of drive power, according to a recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

The NHTSA recall said the loss of drive power could occur if the "communication failure" with the pump prompts the "high voltage battery management system" to activate a mode "designed to limit battery power to 8.5 kW" and thus reduce its speed to 10-20 mph.

Fisker Ocean electric SUVs

Fisker Ocean electric SUVs at one of the company’s sales, service and delivery centers in Vista, Calif., May 22, 2024. (Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo / Reuters)

"The recall is voluntary, and Fisker is fully cooperating with NHTSA on the matter," a Fisker spokesperson told FOX Business Tuesday.  

The spokesperson said 420 Ocean SUVs in Canada and 3,343 in Europe from the same model years are also subject to the recall for the same water pump issue, making the total affected number of vehicles 11,308.

Fisker logo

The Fisker logo is shown on the back of a Fisker Ocean electric SUV at one of the company’s sales, service and delivery centers in Vista, Calif., May 22, 2024. (Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo / Reuters)

While the problem can, according to the NHTSA, heighten the risk of a crash, it hasn’t led to any to date. There haven’t been any injuries because of it either, the recall report said.

Notification letters will be sent to affected Fisker customers by Aug. 25.

The fix for the issue will be free. It will involve the company installing new and improved cabin electric water pumps in affected vehicles, according to the NHTSA report.

fisker HQ

The Manhattan Beach, California, headquarters of electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc., May 17, 2024 (Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fisker, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, first debuted the Ocean SUV in Europe in May 2023, with initial U.S. deliveries starting the month after that.  

EV MAKER FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AFTER HEMORRHAGING CASH

The company built nearly 10,200 Ocean SUVs and delivered just over 4,900 in 2023. In mid-June, as it announced its filing for bankruptcy, Fisker said a "manufacturing pause" it began more recently would "remain in place."