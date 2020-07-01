Fed's Powell has 'stepped up to plate' says Trump

Expand / Collapse search
President Trump, in a wide-ranging exclusive interview with FOX Business' Blake Burman, says Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has done a good job and stepped up to the plate in the last six months. video

President Trump, in a wide-ranging exclusive interview with FOX Business' Blake Burman, says Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has done a good job and stepped up to the plate in the last six months.

Once a harsh and frequent critic of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, President Trump has come full circle giving him hard-won accolades and it took his handling of a pandemic to win Trump's respect.

“I would say that I was not happy with him at the beginning and I am getting more and more happy with him. I think he stepped up to the plate. He’s done a good job" said Trump during an exclusive interview with FOX Business' Blake Burman.

Powell, faced with an unprecedented shutdown of the American economy amid the fast-moving coronavirus and a massive selloff in financial markets that drove U.S. stocks to annual lows in March, the Fed head guided policymakers in cutting interest rates to near zero. Additionally, policymakers injected

"He’s had to liquefy a little bit -- let us liquefy -- the economy – put out the money that you needed, and I would say over the last period of six months he’s really stepped up to the plate.”

