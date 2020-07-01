Fed officials pledge full support to aid US coronavirus recovery, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials agreed during their policy-setting meeting at the beginning of June to deploy their full arsenal to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

The central bank on Wednesday released minutes from its virtual gathering held on June 9 and 10, during which policymakers left interest rates near zero, and in their post-meeting statement, reiterated previous guidance that the benchmark federal fund rate will remain at a range between 0 percent and 0.25 percent "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”

Officials also projected that interest rates will remain near zero through 2022 amid the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression.

“Members noted that they expected to maintain this target range until they were confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track to achieve the Committee’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals,” the meeting minutes said.

Of concern to Fed officials is the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence later in the year. The minutes noted that the "more pessimistic" outlook for the economy was now no less plausible than the baseline forecast. Members worried that the possibility of a second outbreak could hamper businesses' desire to engage in new projects, rehire workers or make new capital expenditures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.