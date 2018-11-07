Federal Reserve meets this week: what to know

The Federal Reserve will meet for two days this week, during which there is expected to be no change to the central bank’s strategy of gradually raising interest rates, despite recent stock market volatility and outside pressure from President Trump to do otherwise.

Investors widely expect policymakers to keep the target range steady for the federal funds rate, after officials at the U.S. central bank raised it in September for the third time this year.

“If there’s one no-brainer from this meeting, this is it," Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said. "The target range for the federal funds rate will likely remain at 2 to 2.25 percent for now after the third boost of the year in September."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is not slated to give a fresh economic outlook, nor is there a scheduled press conference this week.

Policymakers at the central bank have already voted to hike the benchmark federal funds rate three times this year, and are expected to do so again in December. Officials previously indicated that three rate hikes would come this year.

Trump has criticized the central bank for raising rates “too fast,” calling the Fed the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. He has also criticized Powell’s performance, telling FOX Business he is “not thrilled” with Powell’s decisions.

Higher rates can impact consumers by increasing borrowing costs, which have already skyrocketed. Auto loan rates are at a nine-year high, and 30-year fixed mortgage rates recently climbed to their highest level in seven years.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue a statement at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. This will be the last meeting without a formal press conference with Powell.