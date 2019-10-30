Fed cuts interest rates for third time, but signals pause in easing

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the third time this year to cushion the economy against the U.S.-China trade dispute and a global growth slowdown, but signaled that it was pressing pause on future easing.

Continue Reading Below

During its two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee voted, as expected, to ease the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent. Eight of the 10 officials voted in favor of lowering rates, with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George dissenting from the decision.

This was the third cut this year, part of a "mid-cycle adjustment" that began in July in order to preserve the 11-year economic expansion. Although the U.S. central bank did not fully close the door to further action, it hinted that it will wait and see before lower the benchmark federal funds rate again.

it replaced a key phrase that had appeared in its policy statement all summer saying it was committed to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion. In its place was slightly more hawkish language.

"The committee will continue to monitor the implications of upcoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate," the new statement said.

The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.

For consumers, lower interest rates — which affect borrowing costs, including auto loan rates and 30-year-fixed mortgage rates — can mean thousands of dollars in savings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.