US economy grows 1.9% on consumer strength

The U.S. economy showed more strength than expected in the three months through September, growing 1.9 percent, according to an advance reading from the Commerce Department.

Continue Reading Below

The expansion in gross domestic product topped the annualized 1.6 percent that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting, though it was still slower than earlier in the year. The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent pace in the second quarter and by 3.1 percent at the start of the year.

The waning momentum reflects the 15-month long trade war between the U.S. and China, which has weighed on consumer and business confidence.

"Today’s GDP report is a welcome bright spot in the midst of all of the uncertainty we’ve been wading through lately and tells us that the U.S. economy still has some punches left," said Steve Rick, chief economist at the Madison, Wisconsin-based CUNA Mututal Group, which has $20.6 billiion in assets under management.

The thrid-quarter performance was driven by consumer and government spending, residential investment and exports. Personal consumption expenditures expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent as spending on big -ticket items grew 7.6 percent. Still, that was below the 4.6 percent growth experienced in the second quarter.

Government spending advanced 2 percent, while a 1 percent drop in business investment weighed on overall performance.

Also weighing on growth were the six-week strike at General Motors which halted production, and the ongoing troubles at Boeing that have caused a slowdown in the ouput of the 737 Max.

Wednesday's reading will give the Federal Reserve something to think about when policymakers meet later Wednesday to conclude their two-day policy meeting. Markets are expecting the central bank to cut its fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. A rate cut would be the Fed's third this year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.