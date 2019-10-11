Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari says US economy needs some support

By FOXBusiness
close
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari discusses consumer confidence and the potential for further interest rates cuts.video

Minneapolis Federal Reserve president may favor another interest rate cut

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari discusses consumer confidence and the potential for further interest rates cuts.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told Maria Bartiromo on Friday that the economic backdrop may lead him to support another rate cut.

Continue Reading Below

“I think the data is a little bit mixed,” he said on FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.  “Generally speaking, I think we should be providing some support to the economy.  I think right now rates are roughly around neutral.  I think I’m going to be in favor of another rate cut.  How many more we have to go, it’ll depend on the data.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... 

FED MINUTES REVEAL POLICYMAKERS DIVIDED OVER RATE CUTS
FED'S POWELL REPEATS THAT US ECONOMY REMAINS IN 'GOOD PLACE'
FED'S POWELL DISMISSES POSSIBILITY OF NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES IN US

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates another quarter-point during its next meeting. The September meeting minutes released this week showed a clear divide over whether or not to cut rates in the near-term.

Kashkari, who is not a voting member of the fed this year but participates in meetings concerning policy, said, on one hand, the economy is good.

“The U.S. consumer is still very strong.  Most Americans have jobs.  Their wages are slowly increasing.  Families have money in their pockets and they’re spending it,” he said. "That’s 70% of the economy.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the other hand, he said, uncertainty, especially around trade is putting businesses on edge.

“Businesses seem to be pulling back.  They seem to be nervous," he said.  "We’ve heard that they’re nervous about the trade war.  Investment seems to be slowing.  That’s a concerning signal.”

Watch the full interview at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Business.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM