Fed minutes reveal policymakers divided over rate cuts

Federal Reserve officials were divided over whether to lower interest rates in mid-September, with some policymakers warning that financial markets are expecting more rate cuts than the U.S. central bank will deliver this year.

Minutes from the Sept. 17-18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting published Wednesday revealed a sharp division among policymakers over the decision to cut the benchmark federal funds — the second time the U.S. central bank did so this year.

Last month, the Fed lowered rates by a modest 25 basis points to a range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent.

Participants who supported the reduction cited threats to the economic outlook, such as trade uncertainties, and low inflation.

"A few participants judged that the expectations regarding the path of the federal funds rate implied by prices in financial markets were currently suggesting greater provision of accommodation at coming meetings than they saw as appropriate and that it might become necessary for the Committee to seek a better alignment of market expectations regarding the policy rate path with policymakers' own expectations for that path," the minutes said.

Still, despite the fracture, traders on Wednesday continued to price in about an 80 percent chance of a third rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting at the end of October.

