Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed Powell’s press conference, Q&A: Recap

The FOMC raised its inflation outlook to 4.2% but sees a dip in 2022 to 2.2%

close
Fox News correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on the Fed's decision on 'Making Money' video

Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged

Fox News correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on the Fed's decision on 'Making Money'

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at the conclusion of the September meeting but did give a fresh set of clues on tapering, inflation and when rate hikes will begin. 

Stock investors celebrated the outlook which detailed rate hikes could begin in 2022 with at least one hike. As for tapering the timing remains murky and their view on inflation more clear. Policymakers lifted projections for prices to 4.2% but they expect that to abate by 2020 to 2.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34300.17 +380.33 +1.12%
SP500 S&P 500 4401.41 +47.22 +1.08%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14919.835206 +173.44 +1.18%

For a full recap of Fed Chairman Powell's press conference and the Q&A click here FOX Business LIVE Updates. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 