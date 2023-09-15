Fed decision, Instacart IPO and UAW strike top week ahead

The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates will dominate the coming week as investors also follow the ongoing UAW strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis, which is threatening to disrupt the economy.

Stocks ended the Friday session lower, capping off a mixed five days.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34618.24 -288.87 -0.83% SP500 S&P 500 4450.32 -54.78 -1.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13708.334575 -217.72 -1.56%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only benchmark to post a slight gain for the week.

In IPO news, Instacart is expected to begin trading in the coming week.

Last week, the online grocery shopping company, which fulfills customer orders, disclosed its target valuation of up to $10 billion after Arm Holdings' strong market debut.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ARM ARM HOLDINGS PLC 60.75 -2.84 -4.47%

The stock will trade on the Nasdaq Marketsite under the symbol CART.

Monday, September 18

S&P 500 rebalance

On Monday, Blackstone and Airbnb will replace Lincoln National and Newell Brands in the S&P 500, while Deere & Co will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance in the S&P 100.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 22.42 -0.06 -0.27% BX BLACKSTONE 113.67 +0.95 +0.84% ABNB AIRBNB INC. 142.75 -1.37 -0.95% LNC LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP. 26.04 +0.33 +1.28% NWL NEWELL BRANDS INC. 9.49 -0.23 -2.37%

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly meet with Elon Musk, according to the Washington Post.

The meeting comes amid Musk's criticism of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Tuesday, September 19

Biden in NYC

AutoZone will report earnings after the bell and could provide details on the impact of the ongoing UAW strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

The strike, which began Friday, could cost the economy nearly $6 billion over just nine days.

In economic news, building permits and housing starts will be released.

Meanwhile, President Biden will travel to New York City to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Wednesday, September 20

FOMC interest rate decision

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates Wednesday after two reports on inflation last week ran hotter-than-expected. Consumer prices jumped 3.7% from the same time last year, faster than expected. While inflation at the wholesale level rose 1.6% annually.

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, 98% of the market is expecting policymakers to hold rates steady.

Thursday, Sep. 21

Oracle will kick off CloudWorld in Las Vegas. CEO Larry Ellison hinted that the company will deliver significant updates at the event during last week's earnings call.

Investors punished Oracle shares after the company's forecast fell shy of some estimates.

Economic reporting will include data on initial jobless claims and existing home sales.

Friday, September 22

U.S. manufacturing survey

Blue Apron will end its run on the New York Stock Exchange Friday and join the Nasdaq on Sept. 25.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % APRN BLUE APRON HOLDINGS 6.12 0.00 0.00%

On the economic front, data from the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index is slated for release.

