Fed decision, inflation data, FedEx and Rivian earnings top week ahead

Investors are rolling into a big week with the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year and another fresh check on inflation after prices at the consumer surged to a 39-year high.

Still, the S&P 500 nabbed its first record close since November on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw gains of 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35970.99 +216.30 +0.60% SP500 S&P 500 4712.02 +44.57 +0.95% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15630.601036 +113.23 +0.73%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 12/13

Kicking off the week for earnings will be J Jill after the bell on Monday. In other market news, radio frequency, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits provider MaxLinear will transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JILL J.JILL INC. 15.39 -0.12 -0.77% MXL MAXLINEAR 74.88 +3.58 +5.02%

In the world of politics, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand from Dec. 13 to 16 to meet with leaders and discuss a variety of topics including security, health, the economy, people-to-people ties, the climate crisis, democracy, human rights and efforts to address the worsening crisis in Burma.

Vaccine makers will also be in focus as the European Union will begin administering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 52.78 +0.70 +1.34% BNTX BIONTECH SE 257.68 -26.53 -9.33%

Tuesday 12/14

On Tuesday, the producer price index, the latest inflation check, is expected to show a 9.2% jump year-over-year, while core inflation which excludes food and energy, is seen rising 7.3%. Also out, the National Federation of Independent Business' small business index.

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting will also kick off its two-day meeting and Campbell Soup will hold an investor day.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 43.15 +0.97 +2.30%

On Capitol Hill, the Senate will hold a hearing on stablecoins and their risks and the House will hold a hearing on the urgent need to accelerate vaccinations around the world.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris are also expected to announce new funding for minority-owned businesses and low-income communities at the 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum.

Also, on Tuesday and children ages 5 to 11 must start showing proof of vaccination for indoor dining and venues in New York City.

Wednesday 12/15

Wednesday will be the busiest day for the market with the FOMC decision on interest rates and remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell which come amid further reports of accelerating inflation.

Investors will also take in earnings from Toro before the market open, Lennar Corporation after the bell and a slew of economic data including retail sales, the import price index, the Empire State manufacturing index, the National Association of Home Builder's housing market index, business inventories, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TTC THE TORO CO. 99.89 -0.86 -0.85% LEN LENNAR CORP. 116.91 +1.37 +1.19%

In other market news, Samsara is expected to debut on the New York Stock exchange. The software startup is looking to raise up to $805 million in the IPO by selling 35 million shares priced between $20 and $23 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 18.01 -0.13 -0.72% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 44.05 -0.39 -0.88% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 41.97 -1.64 -3.76%

Other notable events include a Senate Commerce Committee hearing with the chief executives of American, United and Southwest Airlines on the impact of $54 billion in COVID-19 government payroll support for U.S. airlines, the final child tax credit payment, and the deadline to buy health insurance from the government for 2022.

Thursday 12/16

Earnings will ramp up on Thursday with Accenture, Adobe and Jabil Circuit before the market open and FedEx, Steelcase and Rivian after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACN ACCENTURE PLC 379.44 +7.99 +2.15% ADBE ADOBE INC. 654.45 +21.88 +3.46% JBL JABIL INC. 65.40 +3.68 +5.96% FDX FEDEX CORP. 246.28 +1.78 +0.73% SCS STEELCASE INC. 11.80 -0.13 -1.09%

This will be the Amazon-backed truck maker's fist quarter as a public company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 114.66 -0.74 -0.64% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,444.24 -39.18 -1.12%

Finishing out the week for economic data will be building permits, housing starts, initial and continuing jobless claims, industrial production, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, and capacity utilization.

Delta Airlines will also host its Capital Markets Day, which will include a fireside chat with Delta CEO Ed Bastian and American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri, and the European Central Bank will hold a meeting to decide on whether to possibly end emergency bond purchases.

Friday 12/17

Wrapping up the week will be earnings from Olive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants and Winnebago Industries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DRI DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. 151.81 +2.31 +1.55% WGO WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC. 68.25 -1.08 -1.56% GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 43.17 +0.37 +0.86%

The U.S. will also begin to receive doses of Glaxo-Smith-Kline’s monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The federal government signed a $1 billion contract with the drugmaker on Nov. 17 to purchase doses of sotrovimab. A phase 3 trial showed sotrovimab reduces hospitalization and risk of death by 79% in adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease. Recent preclinical data found that sotrovimab retains in vitro activity against the Omicron variant's spike protein.