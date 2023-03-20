Expand / Collapse search
FDIC extends bid window for Silicon Valley Bank entities

The agency has split the former SVB into two separate banks and says there 'has been substantial interest' from potential suitors

Shelf Engine co-founder and CEO Stefan Kalb, who moved his company's Silicon Valley Bank deposits into JPMorgan Chase, says it's a 'big surprise' the defunct bank is still trying to operate.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced Monday it is allowing more time for potential suitors to purchase the successor of failed Silicon Valley Bank, after splitting the lender into two separate entities.

The agency said in a press release it is extending the bidding process for Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A., until Friday at 8:00 p.m. EDT, reporting that "there has been substantial interest from multiple parties, and the FDIC and the bidders need more time to explore all options in order to maximize value and achieve an optimal outcome."

Silicon Valley Bank logo

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo is seen through a rain covered window in front of the SVB headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FDIC also spun off SVB's private bank for high-net-worth customers, Silicon Valley Private Bank, and has set a Wednesday evening deadline for bids to purchase the entity.

Bids will be considered from qualified, insured banks which may also introduce offers in alliance with nonbank partners either for buying the entities outright or for purchasing the deposits or assets of the institutions. Bids for the banks' respective asset portfolios will be entertained from both bank and non-bank financial firms, the FDIC said.

FDIC office sign on door

An FDIC sign is posted on a window at a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The agency took over SVB after it was seized March 10 by California regulators amid a bank run on the institution. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan / AP Newsroom)

The FDIC set up Silicon Valley Bridge Bank on March 13, after taking control of SVB after its seizure by California regulators amid a bank run on the institution March 10. The agency launched an auction to sell the institution last weekend, and set the original bid deadline for Sunday.

The FDIC has informed banks that are weighing potential offers for SVB and Signature Bank — a New York-based firm that failed shortly after SVB — that the regulator may retain some of the assets that are underwater at the failed lenders as a means of making an acquisition more attractive to prospective buyers.

A photo of the Signature bank

A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan / AP Newsroom)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SIVB SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 106.04 -161.79 -60.41%
SBNY SIGNATURE BANK (NEW YORK NEW YORK) 70.00 -20.76 -22.87%

SVB was overexposed to long-dated government securities that created substantial interest rate risk as the Federal Reserve hiked rates to tamp down inflation

The price of a bond decreases as interest rates rise, so SVB had to sell off portions of its bond portfolio at a loss to meet its depositors’ demands for withdrawals as their concerns about the bank’s long-term viability mounted. That, in turn, exacerbated the liquidity crunch facing SVB, as more depositors with accounts in excess of the FDIC's $250,000 cap on insured deposits responded by rushing to withdraw their funds.