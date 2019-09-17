FAA chief says he'll test Boeing's MAX changes this week

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration plans to step into the cockpit of a flight simulator this week in order to personally test changes that Boeing is making to the grounded 737 Max.

Continue Reading Below

Stephen Dickson also said Monday that he expects Boeing to submit its safety analysis of changes to the plane "in the coming days."

Dickson took over in August as the new head of the FAA, which will decide whether U.S. airlines can resume flying the 737 Max. The FAA grounded the Max in March after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

No date for an actually test flight has been scheduled, which is necessary before the plan can be put back into service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

A number of major U.S. airlines have canceled flights as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines are among the major U.S. airlines that have had to cancel flights into early January.

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.