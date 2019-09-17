Amazon aims to hire 30,000 through nation's largest job fair

Amazon is hanging the helped wanted sign out on Tuesday.

The online shopping giant will hold six job fairs across the country, with the goal of filling more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early 2020.

The events will be held in Arlington, Virginia; Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle.

The jobs range from software engineers, who can earn more than $100,000 a year, to warehouse workers who are paid at least $15 an hour to pack and ship online orders.

The company said these are full-time position and are not connected to the usual seasonal hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

At the end of 2018, Amazon employed about 650,000 workers.

It is the second-biggest private employer in the U.S., after Walmart.