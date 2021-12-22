Over 400 ETFs launched in 2021 in banner year

Even with two weeks left in 2021, it has been a record-setting year for ETFs.

U.S.-listed ETFs brought in $900 billion of new money, continuing to obliterate the prior record of $504 billion set in 2020, according to CFRA Research.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Asset managers have broadened their suite of actively managed and thematic ETFs that can round out an investors' portfolio often built with broad market index offerings.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and Global X Wind Energy ETF are among the hundreds of ETFs that began trading in 2021 and are rated favorably by CFRA Research.

ETF supply, not just demand, accelerated in 2021.

WISDOMTREE TWEAKS BITCOIN ETF APPLICATION

With more than $100 billion in new money gathered since the end of November, the ETF industry is within reach of hitting the $1 trillion net inflows mark for the year.

Asset managers have already launched 439 new products year to date through Dec. 14.

That is a 30% boost over the number of products trading that came to market in 2020.

Recent changes to regulations that made it easier to launch an ETF product likely helped encourage asset managers to roll out new offerings.

ETFS NET RECORD $1.4 TRILLION OF NEW MONEY IN 2021

First Trust (27) and Innovator ETFs (22) have brought the most of new products to market in 2021.

Global X deepened its lineup, launching 16 new ETFs, many tied to distinct long-term themes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity each launched a double-digit number of new products in 2021.