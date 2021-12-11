ETFs net record $1.4 trillion of new money in 2021

ETFs and ETPs listed globally have pulled in a record US$1.14 trilion in net inflows in the first 11 months of 2021.

That is according to ETFGI, an independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF and ETP market.

ETFs are Exchange Traded Funds. ETPs are Exchange Traded Products.

During November the global ETFs and ETPs industry gathered US$97.44 billion.

The total of $1.14 trillion tops the $670.16 billion gathered at this point last year.

While the November inflows were impressive, the number fell short of October's record $9.98 trillion.

November was the 30th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows for 2021 to $788.95 billion, a much higher number than the $302.50 billion collected in the corresponding period in 2020.

Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows for 2021 to $211.13 billion, exceeding the $210.51 billion from 2020.