Elon Musk's musical weekend after naming Twitter CEO

Elon Musk took some time to attend an electronic dance music (EDM) show over the weekend after naming the one who will succeed him as the CEO of Twitter.

The EDM show that Musk attended took place Saturday at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail first reported Sunday. Pictures captured the billionaire tech executive among other attendees as he wore dark-colored clothing.

Solomun, a DJ, had a show at Exposition Park that evening, according to the Daily Mail and Instagram posts that the performer shared. His songs include "Home" and "The Way Back," among others.

On Friday, the day prior to the EDM show, Musk revealed he had selected Linda Yaccarino to run Twitter as its CEO.

Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations" in her new role, according to a tweet from Musk. She left her position as NBCUniversal’s chair of global advertising and partnerships to helm the social media platform.

Musk has been running Twitter since he completed his purchase of the company in October. The transaction was worth $44 billion.

He will "focus on product design & new technology" at Twitter as they work together to "transform this platform into X, the everything app," the billionaire said.

Musk also indicated that he and Yaccarino will hold a Twitter Spaces chat "where you can ask us anything" when she "is ready," according to another tweet.

Exposition Park’s website listed the Solomun event that Musk attended Saturday as being scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight. Footage posted on the DJ’s Instagram showed a large crowd listening to his outdoor performance at the venue.

Solomun has two tour dates in New York in the coming weekend.

Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.