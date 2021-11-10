Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's fortune takes a $50B hit in two days

The decline means Musk’s lead over Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person has narrowed to $83 billion

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on Elon Musk asking Twitter followers if he should sell Tesla stock. video

Elon Musk asks Twitter for stock advice

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on Elon Musk asking Twitter followers if he should sell Tesla stock.

A weekend tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk is proving to be costly.

Musk asked his Twitter followers over the weekend whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row, according to Bloomberg.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,023.50 -139.44 -11.99%

It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezo's $36 billion plunge following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019. 

ELON MUSK'S TESLA STOCK SALE NOT A BIG DEAL, ANALYST SAYS

The question was posed as part of a Twitter poll.

The poll, which garnered more than 3.5 million votes closed Sunday, with nearly 58% in favor of Musk’s proposition and more than 42% against the idea. 

ELON MUSK'S IRS TAX BILL COULD TOP $10B: REPORT

The decline means Musk’s lead over Bezos as the world’s richest person has narrowed to $83 billion. Musk passed the Amazon.com Inc. founder for the first time in January.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk’s fortune is still up 70% this year.