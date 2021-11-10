Elon Musk's fortune takes a $50B hit in two days

A weekend tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk is proving to be costly.

Musk asked his Twitter followers over the weekend whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row, according to Bloomberg.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,023.50 -139.44 -11.99%

It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezo's $36 billion plunge following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

ELON MUSK'S TESLA STOCK SALE NOT A BIG DEAL, ANALYST SAYS

The question was posed as part of a Twitter poll.

The poll, which garnered more than 3.5 million votes closed Sunday, with nearly 58% in favor of Musk’s proposition and more than 42% against the idea.

ELON MUSK'S IRS TAX BILL COULD TOP $10B: REPORT

The decline means Musk’s lead over Bezos as the world’s richest person has narrowed to $83 billion. Musk passed the Amazon.com Inc. founder for the first time in January.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk’s fortune is still up 70% this year.