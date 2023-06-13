Elon Musk touts 'morally right' EV charging deals

Tesla chief Elon Musk says reaching agreements with rival automakers General Motors and Ford that will soon allow their electric vehicle customers access to his company's Supercharger network nationwide was the right thing to do.

"I think opening up the chargers is morally right, and it was something that will help the industry become more electric," Musk told an audience Tuesday at the Edison Electric Institute's EEI 2023 conference. "It's something that will help power sustainability."

Ford announced last month that it reached a deal with Tesla that will allow Ford customers to utilize the 13,000-strong Supercharger network using a plug adapter starting next year. And the next generation of Ford EVs will have Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug design as standard equipment.

Two weeks later, GM announced a similar deal with Tesla.

"Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard," GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said.

Musk told EEI Tesla will not favor one of its competitors over another in granting access to the Supercharger network.

‘‘We're really just trying to do the right thing here," Musk said. "We will support GM and Ford cars on equal footing."